Junya Ishigami’s New Shop for Eyewear Brand JINS Features 12-Meter Cantilevered Display Shelves

In what is a masterful feat of structural engineering, architect Junya Ishigami has sculpted concrete cantilevered display shelves that are up to 12-meters (39-feet) long.

Ishigami designed the interiors for Tokyo-based eyeware brand JINS, who have opened their first branch in Shanghai. The shop is located on the 2nd floor of the Shanghai World Financial Center (SWFC). The shop features three protruding, cantilevered display shelves that are sculpted from concrete that are 12-meters long. Two shorter shelves for customer assistance round out the shop, which is beautifully minimalist yet impactful.

The founder of JINS is known to be a patron of the arts, and has a history of proactively commissioning artists and architects to create unique spaces for the brand’s shops.