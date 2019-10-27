In 2014, a subculture emerged in Japan called jimi halloween (地味ハロウィン), or “mundane Halloween.” It was started by a group of adults at Daily Portal Z who “kind of wanted to participate in the festivities of Halloween, but were too embarrassed to go all out in witch or zombie costumes.” So instead of the flashy and flamboyant costumes they had been seeing gain popularity in Japan, they decided to dress up in mundane, everyday costumes. The type of costumes that you have to explain to people and then they say, ooooh I get it.

Here are some notable mundane Halloween costumes from this year’s event.

guy who grabbed a cart but didn’t buy much

guy who spotted a cockroach right before going to bed and grabbed whatever he could find (@allfortomorrow)

woman who forgot to take out the trash (@oni_red)

guy who face-swapped with a Starbucks cup (@dailyportalz)

photo assistant whose only job it is to make child laugh (@dailyportalz)

woman with glasses who drank a hot beverage

Banksy, remote-controlling his shredder at the auction (@dailyportalz)

woman who showed up to a BBQ with no intention of helping out (@maplegood123)